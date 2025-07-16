To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan's military conducted a nighttime drill Wednesday simulating a response to a potential Chinese attempt to seize Taipei Songshan Airport.

The drill was part of the ongoing Han Kuang military exercises, which are scheduled to conclude Friday.

The Third Theater Command, responsible for defending northern Taiwan, simulated a heliborne assault in which troops were airdropped into the airport, according to the Ministry of National Defense's Military News Agency.

Air Force, Military Police and Marine Corps personnel engaged the simulated enemy using air defense weapons and other munitions, while additional weapons systems stationed near Songshan Air Base were also deployed, according to the agency.

A smokescreen was deployed around the landing site to limit enemy visibility, as Marine Corps personnel simulated firing shoulder-launched FIM-92 Stinger missiles at the airborne threat, the agency said.

Defense forces then deployed various armored vehicles, tactical vehicles and artillery, gradually repelling the simulated enemy with firepower, the agency said.

(By Sean Lin) Enditem/kb

