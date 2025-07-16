DEFENSE/Armed Forces simulate response to airborne assault on Songshan Airport
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan's military conducted a nighttime drill Wednesday simulating a response to a potential Chinese attempt to seize Taipei Songshan Airport.
The drill was part of the ongoing Han Kuang military exercises, which are scheduled to conclude Friday.
The Third Theater Command, responsible for defending northern Taiwan, simulated a heliborne assault in which troops were airdropped into the airport, according to the Ministry of National Defense's Military News Agency.
Air Force, Military Police and Marine Corps personnel engaged the simulated enemy using air defense weapons and other munitions, while additional weapons systems stationed near Songshan Air Base were also deployed, according to the agency.
A smokescreen was deployed around the landing site to limit enemy visibility, as Marine Corps personnel simulated firing shoulder-launched FIM-92 Stinger missiles at the airborne threat, the agency said.
Defense forces then deployed various armored vehicles, tactical vehicles and artillery, gradually repelling the simulated enemy with firepower, the agency said.
- Key Taipei bridge closed for drills aimed at blocking PLA from capitalA key bridge in the Greater Taipei area was closed in the early hours of Tuesday for a military drill simulating efforts by Taiwan's armed forces to prevent enemy forces from moving into the capital city of Taipei.07/15/2025 12:55 PM
- Lai inspects Kaohsiung naval mine drill as Han Kuang enters day 6President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday inspected a naval mine drill in Kaohsiung, as Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises entered their sixth day.07/14/2025 07:01 PM
- Shoulder-fired Stinger missiles make rare appearance during Taipei metro drillsU.S.-imported FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired missiles made a rare public appearance during early-morning drills in the Taipei Metro simulating a Chinese invasion.07/14/2025 11:21 AM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan 'hopes' China will follow Olympic Protocol at Chengdu World Games07/16/2025 10:59 PM
- Culture
24 Taiwan universities in Japan to attract foreign students07/16/2025 10:47 PM
- Culture
University penalized, prosecutions mulled for coerced blood sampling07/16/2025 10:35 PM
- Politics
Han Kuang, urban resilience drills on Wednesday07/16/2025 10:33 PM
- Society
Electrocuted Taipower worker stable in hospital07/16/2025 10:20 PM