To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai to visit Paraguay in August with stopovers in New York, Dallas

@China Times: Lai to make stopovers in US en route to Paraguay in August

@Liberty Times: Lai to visit three diplomatic allies in Central and South America in August

@Economic Daily News: Ban on Nvidia's H20 chips sales to China lifted

@Commercial Times: Taiwan aims to become global financial hub with five key programs: Premier

@Taipei Times: Paraguay preparing for Lai's visit: Pena

Enditem/ls