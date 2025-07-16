To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.114 to close at the day's high of NT$29.416.

Turnover totaled US$1.185 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.350, and moved to a low of NT$29.300 before rebounding.