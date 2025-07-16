U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
07/16/2025 04:16 PM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.114 to close at the day's high of NT$29.416.
Turnover totaled US$1.185 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$29.350, and moved to a low of NT$29.300 before rebounding.
