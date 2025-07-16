Taiwan shares close up 0.91%
07/16/2025 02:03 PM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 206.96 points, or 0.91 percent, at 23,042.9 Wednesday on turnover of NT$380.13 billion (US$12.949 billion).
