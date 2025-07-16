Tropical system may bring torrential rain to Taiwan on Friday: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) A tropical depression developing east of the Philippines is expected to bring torrential rain to eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south starting Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Forecasters said Wednesday that the system may strengthen into Tropical Storm Wipha as early as Thursday, with its outer rainbands likely to affect Taiwan's east coast.

It would be the sixth storm of the Western Pacific's typhoon season.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the storm's center was located over waters east of Luzon Island, moving west at 34 kilometers per hour hour, and it was packing sustained winds of 54 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 83 kph, the CWA said.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to pass over the northern part of Luzon Island and move toward the South China Sea, possibly heading for Guangdong or Hainan provinces in China.

At present, the system is still too far from Taiwan to issue a sea warning, the CWA said, but it noted that if the storm system's path shifts slightly north or the storm grows in size, a sea warning for Taiwan could still be issued.

The system is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Saturday, passing just south of the island, before gradually moving away Sunday, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) also warned Wednesday that the tropical system has "a high potential for heavy rainfall in eastern Taiwan and southern Pingtung" as it passes through the Bashi Channel over the weekend.