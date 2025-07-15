Japan's defense white paper highlights China's military drills around Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, July 15 (CNA) Japanese Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani presented the 2025 edition of Japan's defense white paper on Tuesday, which highlighted China's intensification of military drills surrounding Taiwan since 2024, accusing Beijing of trying to isolate President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) government.

The document said that China has been actively increasing its military presence around Taiwan in recent years and that this trend not only continued into 2024 but has intensified.

For example, the report said, shortly after President Lai's inauguration in May 2024, China launched the large-scale "Joint Sword 2024A" exercises. Another round, "Joint Sword 2024B," followed after Taiwan's National Day on Oct. 10.

The aim of Chinese military drills around Taiwan includes criticizing the Lai administration, which Beijing perceives as more pro-independence than the previous Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) government, and deterring the United States from deepening security ties with Taiwan, the report noted.

China also aims to divide Taiwanese society and further isolate the Lai government by using a dual strategy of hardline military action alongside efforts to strengthen cross-strait economic ties, according to the report.

The white paper noted the Chinese military's exercises around Taiwan exhibit three major characteristics: realistic combat training, propaganda orientation, and normalization.

In terms of combat-readiness, China's military training scenarios simulate actual combat under the assumption of a "Taiwan contingency," according to the report.

For instance, China's "Joint Sword 2024" military drills featured joint combat training for precision strikes on key cities and ports in Taiwan, coordinated airspace blockade drills, and synchronized law enforcement actions by the Chinese Coast Guard alongside the military.

Notably, China has been gradually expanding the scope of its air and sea blockade exercises, the report said.

As for propaganda, the exercises serve a political messaging purpose as Chinese media widely broadcast footage of the drills, and scholars from military research institutions provide commentary to explain the objectives and legality of the drills, the report said.

The propaganda efforts include videos with 3D animations simulating live-fire drills, designed to heighten psychological impact, the report noted.

As for normalization, China's continued military deployments and drills aim to make such activities routine, according to the document.

The report concludes that the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) escalating military pressure on Taiwan suggests an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through force. This raises concerns about regional security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the report said, adding that Japan must continue to closely monitor Chinese military activities.

After releasing the white paper at a Cabinet meeting, Nakatani said that as China is rapidly strengthening its military and expanding and intensifying its military activities, the Japanese defense ministry will not tolerate any attempt by any party to unilaterally change the status quo by force.

With a sense of urgency, Japan will thoroughly reinforce its defense capabilities and respond calmly and resolutely, the Japanese defense minister said.