Lai inspects extended-range Hsiung Feng III missiles in New Taipei

New Taipei, July 15 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday morning undertook a closed-to-the-media military inspection tour in New Taipei's Bali District, which reportedly included viewing the extended-range version of Taiwan's domestically made Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile system, as part of the ongoing Han Kuang military exercises.

At around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, CNA reporters and members of the media saw President Lai's motorcade enter a privately owned property in Bali.

The property was surrounded by the presidential security detail, Naval coastal defense unit members, troops, and light tactical vehicles listed under the Army's Guandu Area Command.

At least four sets of Hsiung Feng ground-launched anti-ship missile launchers were visible from the street outside the private property where members of the press were gathered.

A Navy communication relay vehicle was also seen near the property.

Lai stayed inside the building for around 10 minutes before departing and did not make a public statement.

According to a press release issued by the Presidential Office on Tuesday afternoon, Lai's Bali trip was intended to observe a Naval coastal mobile defense units' combat drill, without elaborating.

Military sources told CNA that the Hsiung Feng series of anti-ship missile systems Lai inspected Tuesday included the extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile, which are believed to have a range of up to 400km.

However, Taiwan's armed forces have never publicly confirmed the exact number of the extended-range version of the Hsiung Feng III or their range.

Also in Bali District Tuesday, the Taoyuan-based 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade conducted a blockage exercise around the Port of Taipei to prevent the advancement of Chinese troops.

The troops built a six-tier blockade on the road leading to the port with cement blocks, Jersey barriers, barbed wire, Hesco bastions -- modern, collapsible barriers made of wire mesh and fabric, containers, and tour buses, to delay enemy forces from advancing.

Tactical drones were also deployed to detect enemy locations remotely.

On the ground, domestically built "Clouded Leopard" eight-wheeled armored vehicles, and United States-imported TOW anti-tank guided missiles were used to eliminate incoming enemy troops.

Chieh Chung (揭仲), a researcher at the Taipei-based think tank, Association of Strategic Foresight, who was at the drill site to observe Tuesday's exercises, told CNA that the drill is intended to simulate delaying Chinese troops advancement with temporary barriers.

In doing so, Taiwan's armed forces sought to force enemy troops to maneuver into a position where they are caught in the crossfire of multiple attacking forces, he said.

Taiwan's military has said that the Port of Taipei, Bali beach and Tamsui River estuary are strategic sites, comprising key defensive positions for fending off a potential Chinese invasion by sea.

The military regularly holds drills in the Tamsui River estuary, the Port of Taipei and Bali Beach -- the so-called "defense triangle of Taipei" -- to test its ability to guard the critical strategic area.

If the defense triangle is breached by enemy forces, invaders could easily advance into the Greater Taipei area, the political and economic center of Taiwan.

Tuesday marked the seventh day of Taiwan's longest-ever live-fire phase of the annual Han Kuang military exercises, which officially began on July 9, with a special focus on countering China's "gray zone" tactics.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the 10-day, nine-night Han Kuang exercises running through July 18 are twice as long as previous live-fire drills, which typically lasted five days and four nights.

Since 1984, the annual Han Kuang exercises have served as Taiwan's major war games, combining live-fire drills and computerized tabletop simulations to test combat readiness against a possible Chinese invasion.

This year's tabletop war games were conducted from April 5-18.