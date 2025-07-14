Taiwan billiards star Chang Jung-lin dies suddenly aged 40

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Taiwanese billiards champion Chang Jung-lin (張榮麟) died suddenly Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the age of 40, according to Chinese Taipei Billiards Association President Chao Fong-pong (趙豐邦).

Chao confirmed Chang's death in an interview with CNA, describing it as "really too sudden."

Chang, who was known in Taiwan by his nickname "Devil Fire Cloud," had competed in a match earlier that morning and returned to his hotel to rest after feeling unwell, Chao said.

He was found later in his hotel room without a pulse and not breathing, and was taken to the hospital but could not be revived, according to Chao.

The billiards association president described Chang as "among the best in Taiwan" who won many international championships.

Chang had been scheduled to represent Taiwan at the World Games in China in August this year, Chao told CNA.

Chang rose to fame in 2003 after winning a silver medal at the World Junior Championships.

In 2012, he reached the world No. 1 ranking after winning the World Pool Billiard Association's World Eight-ball Championship and was considered one of Taiwan's most recognized figures in the sport.

Following the news of his death, the Chinese Taipei Billiards Association posted a tribute on social media.

"Thank you for your years of hard work for billiards and bringing honor to the country," the association said.