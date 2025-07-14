To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Rubio says Wang did not warn against 'welcoming' Lai

Washington, July 13 (CNA) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) did not warn him against "welcoming" American stopovers by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), during direct talks on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia Friday.

At a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Rubio said it "was not a warning-type meeting" when asked if Wang had raised the issue of Lai's transit visits through the U.S.

In late 2024, China lodged a "stern" protest with Washington after Lai made transit stops in Hawaii and Guam during a seven-day trip to the South Pacific.

In addition, Rubio said there was "no issue about drills" when asked if Taiwan's ongoing Han Kuang drills, which opened on July 9, had been discussed at the meeting.

"This was not a meeting where ... either side warned each other about anything.

"This was very constructive and productive, and I hope that that's how they reflect it as well, because I thought it was a very positive meeting.

"I think the Chinese position on Taiwan has been expressed [and] I don't think it's a mystery to anyone in terms of where they stand on it.

"And our position has also been expressed pretty openly," Rubio said.

Following Rubio's comments, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston said Washington's longstanding relationship with Taipei does not and will not change under the Trump administration.

"We want to continue working with Taiwan [and] promoting their ability to participate in international forums and have the safety and security and confidence that their voices will be respected as well," Houston said during a Foreign Press Center roundtable, in response to a question from CNA.