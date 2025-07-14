Taiwan's QQ wins Esports World Cup championship, named MVP

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Taiwanese player Chen Yin-hung (陳胤弘), known as QQ, led his team VK Gaming to victory in the Apex Legends championship at the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Saudi Arabia and was named MVP -- the first Taiwanese player to earn both honors.

With a total prize pool of US$2 million, the Apex Legends tournament at the EWC features top teams competing in a battle royale format that demands sharp aim and strategic movement.

Chengdu-based VK Gaming (VKG), representing the Asia‑Pacific South region, defied expectations by defeating 39 other teams to claim the championship and the US$600,000 top prize.

Notably, 18-year-old QQ earned MVP honors for his standout performance in the finals, racking up 17 kills in a single round.

Along with the title, QQ took home an additional US$10,000 in prize money. He also made history as the first Taiwanese player to win a championship at the EWC. In a brief post-match interview with organizers, he summed it up simply: "It feels awesome."

Now in its second year, the Esports World Cup (EWC) was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2024. While it features a wide variety of games, its standout feature is its massive prize pool--with this year's total purse exceeding US$70 million, a record in esports history.