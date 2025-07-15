Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits southern Taiwan

07/15/2025 10:42 PM
Graphic: CWA
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit southern Taiwan at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in waters about 127.6 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 29.4 km, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage resulting from the quake.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Graphic: CWA
(By Shih Hsiu-chuan)

Enditem/AW

