Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits southern Taiwan
07/15/2025 10:42 PM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit southern Taiwan at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located in waters about 127.6 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 29.4 km, CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage resulting from the quake.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
