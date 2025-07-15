Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit southern Taiwan at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in waters about 127.6 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 29.4 km, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage resulting from the quake.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Graphic: CWA