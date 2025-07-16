Suspended Hsinchu mayor denies misconduct at televised recall forum

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Suspended Hsinchu City Mayor Kao Hung-an (高虹安) on Wednesday rejected allegations of misconduct and defended her record during a televised public forum on a recall vote campaign against her.

Hosted by the Hsinchu City Election Commission, the TV event featured two rounds of remarks from Kao and recall campaign leader Tai Chen-po (戴振博), with each given 12 minutes per round to present their arguments for and against recalling Kao.

During the forum, Tai alleged that Kao allowed her boyfriend, who does not hold a city government position, to interfere in city affairs.

He criticized her for failing to deliver on a promise that a pedestrian overpass in the city's East District would be completed in 2025.

Tai also claimed the city government violated political neutrality when its official Facebook page livestreamed an anti-recall event.

He added that the Taiwan People's Party (TPP)-led Hsinchu City government has failed to resolve problems at Hsinchu Baseball Stadium, saying it should hold contractors accountable rather than "shifting the blame to the previous city government."

In response, Kao said she had not allowed anyone to interfere in city governance, describing Tai's claim as "a baseless accusation."

She said the pedestrian overpass project was contracted out and is currently a work in progress.

Kao said she ordered a full redesign of Hsinchu Baseball Stadium due to safety concerns after taking office, adding that related improvements are also underway.

Speaking to reporters after the forum, Kao said she had "worked very hard after taking office" and that the city government's performance had "received much recognition."

Kao was suspended from her post as mayor after she was found guilty by the Taipei District Court in July 2024 of filing fraudulent expense claims to pay staff hired with public funds during her time as a TPP legislator-at-large from February 2020 to December 2022.

The district court handed down a seven-year, four-month jail sentence to Kao, who currently remains out of prison pending further trial proceedings.

Kao faces a public recall vote on July 26 in accordance with the Public Officials Election and Recall Act, after campaigners collected sufficient support from Hsinchu City voters in two rounds of signature collections.