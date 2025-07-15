Taipei hits record 14th in global student city rankings

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, July 15 (CNA) Taipei ranked 14th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2026 list, its highest placement to date, according to results released Tuesday.

With an overall score of 89.1, the city climbed 12 places from the previous year, surpassing its previous best ranking of 17th in 2019.

According to a QS staff writer, Taipei is "one of Asia's leading higher education hubs," with strong employer activity scores and students "enjoying their experience of the city and often keen to stay after graduation."

In addition to Taipei, Hsinchu (71st), Tainan (92nd), Taichung (113th) and Taoyuan (130th) also appeared on QS's list of the top 150 student cities. Hsinchu showed the biggest gain, rising 13 places, while Taoyuan was the only city to fall in the rankings.

Among the 39 Asian cities ranked, Taipei placed sixth, following Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

Globally, the top ten student cities were Seoul, Tokyo, London, Munich, Melbourne, Sydney, Berlin and Paris (tied in seventh), Zurich and Vienna.

According to QS's official website, to be considered for the ranking, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and be home to at least two universities listed in the most recent QS World University Rankings.

The cities were ranked based on indicators grouped into six key categories: university rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability and student view, according to the QS website.