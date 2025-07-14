To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, July 14 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday inspected a naval mine drill in Kaohsiung, as Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises entered their sixth day.

The training session in Kaohsiung involved Navy preparations for deploying mines in waters near Zuoying Naval Base as part of a simulated defense against an amphibious Chinese invasion, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

During his inspection, Lai was first briefed on how the Navy was making preparations for the drill before he boarded a mine-laying vessel. The president stayed at the base for around 20 minutes.

The live-streamed exercise showed that after receiving their orders, Navy personnel first loaded naval mines onto military trucks before transporting them to the port and loading them onto minelaying vessels.

Chang Chia-ming (張家銘), a senior official of the 192nd Fleet's mine-laying unit, said Taiwan was now using three different kinds of locally made bottom mines, which rest directly on the seabed, and moored mines, which use an anchor.

According to Chang, the mines are detonated by detecting sound, magnetic, and pressure changes, and are mainly used to target warships and submarines.

Chang said that naval mines offer a relatively low-cost way to deny access to sea areas, disrupt enemy movements, and protect coastal regions.

Their effectiveness in delaying or disrupting enemy operations plays an important role in Taiwan's asymmetrical warfare against China, he said.

CNA photo July 14, 2025

Also on Monday, actions continued around the country and its offshore islands during the Han Kuang exercises.

In New Taipei, Army troops conducted a counter-assault exercise on the banks of the Tamsui River by setting up obstacles on the river and detonating C4 explosives to prevent the advancement of Chinese troops into Taipei.

Defending the area near the mouth of the Tamsui River has always been a priority for the military, because if it is breached by enemy forces, they could easily advance into the Greater Taipei area, Taiwan's political and economic center, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, in New Taipei's Linkou District, soldiers from the 206th Reserve Brigade practiced using 105 mm grenade launchers in standing, kneeling and prone positions.

The brigade, which consists of around 3,000 personnel, is responsible for guarding the Greater Taoyuan region.

CNA photo July 14, 2025

Monday's exercises took place on the sixth day of the live-fire phase -- the longest-ever segment of the Han Kuang drills -- running from July 9 through July 18, lasting 10 days and nine nights.

Since 1984, the annual Han Kuang exercises have been Taiwan's premier war games, combining live-fire drills and computerized tabletop simulations to test combat readiness against a potential Chinese invasion.

This year's tabletop war games were held from April 5 to 18.