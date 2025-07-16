Military conducts in-depth defense drill in Taichung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, July 16 (CNA) As part of the ongoing Han Kuang military exercises, the Fifth Theater of Command on Wednesday conducted a deep defense combat drill in Taichung.

The exercise simulated luring enemy forces into a predesignated kill zone, and involved the deployment of TOW missile vehicles and tactical short-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to the Command, which is in charge of defending central Taiwan.

Deep defense, also known as In-depth defense, aims to slow down, disrupt, and weaken attacking forces by using multilayered defense rather than relying on a single strong defensive line.

The drill took place in the city's Waipu District, simulating a scenario in which enemy reinforcements continue to breach the front line. Defending units used terrain and urban structures for cover to slow and funnel enemy troops into a planned area for annihilation.

Strike units then carried out combined arms attacks using personnel and firepower, demonstrating the armed forces' defensive resilience through close coordination among units.

According to the military, key elements of the deep defense drill included denial operations, limited-objective attacks within the designated kill zone, and mobility denial along key roads.

The drill involved coordination between defending forces and main combat units, consisting of combined arms battalions, leveraging civilian infrastructure such as buildings, factories, and gas stations to bolster whole-of-society defense resilience, in an effort to gradually degrade the enemy's combat capabilities.

At the drill site, TOW missile vehicles were rapidly deployed into firing positions and conducted live-fire exercises. Other demonstrations included 120mm mortar fire and tactical short-range UAV operations.

After the drill, some local residents passing by offered popsicles to participating troops as a token of gratitude for defending the country.