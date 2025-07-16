Gongwin Taiwan signs licensing deals to expand lung cancer drug markets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Biopharmaceutical company Gongwin Taiwan signed two key licensing agreements Wednesday to expand access to its innovative lung cancer drug PTS-302 in Taiwan and Malaysia, according to its parent company Gongwin Biopharm Co. (GBC).

The first agreement, formalized with Malaysia-based Company F -- a pharmaceutical firm with over 30 years of experience in oncology and respiratory medicine -- follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in May, GBC said.

Under the deal, Company F will handle product registration, commercialization, and distribution of PTS-302 in Malaysia, while Gongwin Taiwan will receive a signing fee and milestone-based payments.

Once regulatory approval is granted, Gongwin Taiwan will also supply the product for the Malaysian market, GBC said.

On the same day, Gongwin Taiwan signed a MOU with Taiwan-based Company G -- a distributor specializing in oncology-related medical devices.

The two companies will collaborate on a bridging clinical trial and jointly apply for regulatory approval of PTS-302 to treat central airway obstruction in patients with advanced lung cancer, GBC said.

After approval, Gongwin Taiwan and Company G plan to jointly apply for National Health Insurance reimbursement and co-promote the product in Taiwan. Development costs will be shared, and Gongwin Taiwan will receive milestone licensing fees.

Both Company F and G have declined to be named.

According to GBC, the two partnerships will boost its financial performance and strengthen its presence across the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical market.