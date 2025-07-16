Nine winners of 2025 Taiwan Literature Awards unveiled

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The National Museum of Taiwan Literature has announced the winners of the 2025 Taiwan Literature Awards for original works, with nine winners to be honored at a ceremony at the museum on Aug. 2.

The awards for original works cover four major categories -- Dramatic Script, Taiwanese-language Literature, Hakka-language Literature and Indigenous Literature.

Apart from the Dramatic Script category, the other three categories are further divided into categories for poetry, prose and novels.

This year, the nine writers were selected as winners from a record 180 submissions across the four categories, according to a press release from the museum.

The nine awardees include Chen Chiao-Jung (陳巧蓉), who won the dramatic scriptwriting award, from a total of 36 entries submitted.

In the Taiwanese-language category, Lee Chang-ching (李長青) won the poetry award for poems in memory of Maryse Condé, a French novelist, critic and playwright, while the top prize for prose went to Wu Pin-yu (吳品瑜). Chen Long-ting (陳龍廷) won the novel genre.

In the Hakka category, the top prizes for poetry and prose went to 18-year-old Hsiao You (蕭宥) and He Chih-ming (何志明), respectively.

As for the Indigenous category, the winners of the top prizes for poetry, prose and novels were Uhay Mali Pacidal, Lidur Walis, and Lulyang Nomin, respectively.

The museum noted that the Taiwanese-language literature category received 79 entries, making it the most competitive category of the four.

The Hakka-language literature category received 41 submissions, the museum said.