Taiwan Plus cultural festival to be held in Osaka in August

07/16/2025 03:45 PM
Culture Minister Lee Yuan (second right) and the General Association of Chinese Culture Secretary General Lee Hou-ching (second left) attend the press conference in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo July 16, 2025
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan Plus, an annual festival promoting Taiwanese culture, will be held in Osaka for the first time this August, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) announced Wednesday.

The festival, organized by the GACC, will be held in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture's World Expo 2025 Osaka program, titled "We Taiwan," and will take place on Aug. 8, 9, 16 and 17, GACC Secretary General Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶) said at a press conference.

Lee said the festival will feature a record-breaking lineup of over 100 Taiwanese brands, showcasing crafts, food and drinks, workshops, local design and sustainability -- in line with the Osaka Expo's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Also at the press event, Culture Minister Lee Yuan (李遠) thanked sponsoring businesses and central government agencies for helping raise Taiwan's international profile.

(By Wang Pao-er and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

CNA photo July 16, 2025
Culture Minister Lee Yuan. CNA photo July 16, 2025
