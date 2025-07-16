Kinmen-Xiamen swim canceled over permit issues

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kinmen, July 16 (CNA) The annual "Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim," scheduled for July 26, has been canceled after Chinese participants failed to receive entry permits, Kinmen Deputy County Magistrate Lee Wen-liang (李文良) said Wednesday.

Lee said that although China is hosting this year's event, Chinese participants still needed permission from the Ministry of Education's Sports Administration to enter the waters around Kinmen.

However, since the permits had not been issued by Wednesday, the Kinmen County government was unable to proceed with administrative preparations, leading to the event's cancellation, Lee said.

"As the starting date draws closer, we need to make a decision," he said.

Whether the event would go ahead had been in doubt since July 3, when Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) called it part of China's "united front" efforts and said the government would "handle the matter cautiously" during a press briefing in Taipei.

At a MAC press briefing on July 10, Liang explained that for a sports event like the swim, the Kinmen County government needed to apply to the Sports Administration, which would then consult the MAC.

The MAC advised against holding the event on maritime security grounds, as Chinese Coast Guard ships have frequently trespassed into "restricted waters" near Kinmen since 2024, according to Liang.

When asked about the event's future, Lee said there is currently no indication it has been permanently canceled, and the Kinmen County government will continue discussions with central government agencies.