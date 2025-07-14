TENNIS/Hsieh, Ostapenko finish as runners-up at Wimbledon women's doubles final
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Latvian partner Jelena Ostapenko finished runners-up in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Sunday, losing 6-3, 2-6, 4-6.
The three-set match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Mertens of Belgium lasted two hours and 23 minutes.
The loss denied 39-year-old Hsieh a chance to claim her 10th Grand Slam title.
Although the Taiwanese-Latvian duo trailed 1-3 in the opening set, they rallied with two service breaks to take it 6-3.
In the second set, Mertens and Kudermetova raced to a 5-1 lead and wrapped it up 6-2 to even the match.
In the final set, Hsieh and Ostapenko held firm with strong baseline shots, leveling the score at 2-2 and then surging ahead 4-2.
But Mertens and Kudermetova mounted a dramatic comeback, breaking serve twice to turn the set around and clinch the win.
After the tournament, Hsieh thanked her fans for their support and expressed joy at reaching the final.
Hsieh and Mertens won the women's doubles titles together at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Australian Open.
