Taiwan wins recurve silver, mixed team bronze at Archery World Cup

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) Taiwanese archer Hsu Hsin-tzu (許芯慈) won a silver medal in the recurve women's individual event at the Archery World Cup's stop in Madrid, Spain Sunday, while her teammates Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) and Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴) bagged a bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event.

Hsu, 17, won her semifinals against Olympic silver medalist Michelle Kroppen of Germany, but lost to Kang Chae-young of South Korea by one set point and one set due to a four-point arrow during the third set.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded pair from Taiwan faced Amélie Cordeau and Baptiste Addis of France in the bronze medal match and the two pairs tied the first two sets 38-38, 37-37, before the French duo took the third set 38-39.

Tang, 24, and 21-year-old Chiu took the fourth set 39-38 and the two teams went into an extra deciding set, which the Taiwanese archers won 19-17 to secure the bronze medal.

"Both archers were really determined to win," team Taiwan head coach Liu Chan-ming (劉展明) told CNA, because it was the first time Taiwan ever made it into a medal match in the recurve mixed team event in this year's Archery World Cup, which began in the United States in April.

The U.S. team clinched the gold medal after defeating South Korea.

Taiwan won a gold medal on Saturday in the women's compound bow team event at the 2025 Archery World Cup's fourth and final stage in Madrid.

The gold-winning team comprised of Taiwanese archers Huang I-jou (黃逸柔), Chen Yi-hsuan (陳怡瑄) and Chiu Yu-erh (邱鈺兒) overpowered their Indian counterparts Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Prithika Pradeep 227-225.

Meanwhile, Tang is set to compete in the semifinals and medal matches in his individual recurve event later in the day.

The organizers said the two young archers "shined" in a press statement released after they secured their semifinal spots on Friday, noting Tang's 6-2 victory over home favorite Andres Temiño Mediel in the men's recurve event, while Hsu defeated France's Cordeau 7-1 in the women's competition.

Tang will shoot against France's Baptiste Addis, who is in his third consecutive World Cup final four, with Matias Grande of Mexico and Kim Je-deok of South Korea competing in the other semifinal, organizers said.