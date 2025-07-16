U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/16/2025 10:27 AM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.348 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.046 from the previous close.
