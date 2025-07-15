Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taipower worker electrocuted conducting Chiayi repairs in critical condition

07/15/2025 10:28 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Chi Mei Medical Center in Tainan. Image from Google Maps
Chi Mei Medical Center in Tainan. Image from Google Maps

Tainan, July 15 (CNA) An employee of Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for life support on Tuesday, after being critically injured by electric shock as he conducted power restoration work in Yijhu Township, Chiayi County.

According to Chi Mei Medical Center in the neighboring city of Tainan, where the man was taken after the accident, he had no heartbeat or respiration upon arrival. After emergency resuscitation efforts, he regained vital signs and was connected to ECMO.

The hospital said the patient sustained burns over approximately 20 percent of his body, mainly on the upper torso, and is currently being monitored in the intensive care unit.

The Chiayi County Fire Bureau told CNA that it received a report at 4:58 p.m. about a Taipower worker being electrocuted on Township Road 26 in Yijhu Township.

Personnel were immediately dispatched from its Budai unit to the scene, and finding the worker without vital signs performed continuous resuscitation en route to Chi Mei Medical Center, the bureau said.

(By Yang Ssu-rei, Tsai Ming-chi and Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    108