Taipei, July 13 (CNA) The management of the Fubon Guardians, a team in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), pledged on Sunday to strengthen operations at its home stadium following disorderly behavior by some fans the previous day.

The statement came after an incident during a game against the TSG Hawks at the Guardians' Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei, where several foreign spectators were recorded engaging in obscene acts with an inflatable sex doll.

The same spectators also entered a restricted area to take pictures.

The incidents have led to a strong backlash among Taiwanese online, with several questioning why the team did not expel the group, and criticizing their perceived leniency toward the misconduct of foreign nationals.

In response, the team management said it has "immediately" reviewed its stadium security protocols and is "working with the League to strengthen relevant procedures and response measures."

It promised to reinforce access controls for restricted areas and increase the frequency of security patrols in the stands.

In the event of trespassing and disruptive conduct violating public decency within the stadium, on-site police assistance will be requested to remove offenders, the team management said.

In the future, offenders may also be barred from the stadium or have charges filed against them, it added.

The team management said "we condemn such behavior and apologize to those offended," stating that providing a family-friendly and welcoming ballpark environment "has always been our core value."

It urged fans to comply with stadium regulations and follow staff instructions to maintain a safe, friendly and comfortable viewing environment.

Meanwhile, a foreign baseball fan said on social media that there are "hundreds of foreign fans of every team who deeply care about the club and its culture."

The individual expressed hope that Fubon fans would not take a negative view of foreign fans because of the incidents on Saturday.