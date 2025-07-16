Taiwan shares open higher
07/16/2025 09:08 AM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 131.57 points at 22,967.51 Wednesday on turnover of NT$5.525 billion (US$187.93 million).
(By Chris Wang) enditem
