Any Lai stopovers to follow past practice: U.S. State Department

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. Department of State has said that any stopovers by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will be "in line with past practice, and fully consistent with our longstanding policy," on Monday evening, Washington time.

In an email response to CNA's inquiry regarding U.S. policies on Taiwanese presidential transits and their consideration of relations with Beijing, the State Department said that stopovers by high-level Taiwan officials are "undertaken with consideration for the safety, comfort, convenience, and dignity of the passenger."

On July 11, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters after he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) in Malaysia that Wang had not warned him against "welcoming" Lai.

Taiwanese local media, citing an unnamed source, reported Tuesday that Lai plans to make stopovers in New York and Dallas, Texas, during August state visits to Taiwan's allies in Central and South America, including Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize.

In response to the report, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States said there was nothing to announce at the moment but that the Presidential Office would release any arrangements as required.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧), echoed the statement, saying the office would inform the Taiwanese public in due course about any relevant arrangements if they are confirmed.

Lai made U.S. stopovers in Hawaii and Guam during a trip to the South Pacific in late 2024.

The August stopovers will be his first in the continental United States since taking office, if they materialize.