Taiwan shares close up 0.27%
08/19/2024 02:24 PM
Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 60.3 points, or 0.27 percent, at 22,409.63 Monday on turnover of NT$319.19 billion (US$9.97 billion).
