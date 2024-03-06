Focus Taiwan App
Taipei civil servant found with 20 grams of cannabis denies dealing

03/06/2024 09:04 PM
A Taipei City government employee (in hooded jacket) is escorted by police on their way to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Wednesday. CNA photo March 6, 2024
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A section assistant with the Taipei City Department of Social Welfare who was found with over 20 grams of cannabis Wednesday has denied dealing the drug after her arrest by local police, according to sources.

Police from the Da'an Precinct said they began investigating the city government employee, a woman surnamed Liu (劉), after a man caught with cannabis during a roadside stop in January said he had bought drugs from her.

Liu was arrested along with her boyfriend, surnamed Chou (周), following a series of searches and raids on Wednesday, during which police seized "dozens of grams of cannabis" as well as drug paraphernalia.

When interrogated, Liu and Chou denied selling drugs, claiming that the seized cannabis was for personal use only, a source familiar with the matter told CNA.

The pair were transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and are currently being investigated for narcotics offenses.

Following Liu's arrest, Department of Social Welfare Commissioner Yao Shu-wen (姚淑文) promised full cooperation with the investigation.

According to officials, Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has also asked the department to take disciplinary action if any city employees are found guilty of breaking the law.

(By Lin Chang-shun and Wu Kuan-Hsien)

Enditem/ASG

