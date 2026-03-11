DEFENSE / Taiwan's delayed Hai Kun submarine conducts fifth dive test
Kaohsiung, March 11 (CNA) The Hai Kun (Narwhal), Taiwan's first domestically built submarine, conducted its fifth round of dive tests after departing Port of Kaohsiung at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Military News Agency.
Shipbuilder CSBC Corp., Taiwan has been accumulating fines since missing a November 2025 deadline due to "testing delays," but indicated last month that it hopes to deliver the submarine to the Navy in June.
Video of the previous four rounds of shallow-water dive trials from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 released by CSBC showed the submarine performing functions such as steering and control, opening vent valves, diving, raising the periscope and antenna mast, changing depths, launching decoys and surfacing.
According to the Military News Agency, testing of ship maneuverability, reconnaissance equipment, emergency functions and combat management systems has also been carried out.
These and other previously conducted tests served to comprehensively verify the Hai Kun's performance and ensure it meets the Navy's operational requirements and standards, it said.
