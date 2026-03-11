U.S. lawmaker proposes bill to strengthen Taiwan energy security

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) An American lawmaker has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would boost Taiwan's energy security by supporting exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Taiwan and safeguarding strategically important shipments.

Pat Harrigan, a Republican, said in a press release Tuesday (U.S. time) that disruptions to shipping routes linked to the Iran conflict have unsettled global energy markets and raised concerns about Taiwan's energy supply chain.

The proposed legislation, called the Taiwan Energy Security and Anti-Embargo Act, would seek to ensure that Taiwan does not become vulnerable due to supply disruptions, coercion by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or wider geopolitical instability, the statement said.

"Energy is leverage," Harrigan said in the press release.

"Beijing knows exactly where Taiwan is weakest -- and global events today, from strikes in the Middle East to threats at chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, underscore that energy vulnerability is national security vulnerability," he said.

The bill also calls for cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan in nuclear energy technology, including small modular reactor (SMR) systems, which could provide electricity that is less vulnerable to outside disruption.

Another provision would expand the authority of the U.S. Maritime Administration to provide insurance for vessels transporting critical energy, humanitarian or other goods to Taiwan if the commercial insurance market withdraws because of military threats.

The bill also calls for an independent analysis of whether U.S. energy export routes could be redirected toward Taiwan.

The proposed measures must pass both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed by the president before taking effect.

A Senate version of the Taiwan Energy Security and Anti-Embargo Act passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in late January and will be sent to the full chamber for consideration.