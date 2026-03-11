Taiwan shares close up 4.10%
03/11/2026 02:40 PM
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1342.32 points, or 4.10 percent, at 34,114.19 Wednesday on turnover of NT$670.67 billion (US$21.14 billion).
Latest
-
Culture
'Orange Devils' alumni perform in Taipei on 3/11 quake anniversary03/11/2026 07:10 PM
-
Politics
Legislative Yuan party caucuses name 16 committee conveners03/11/2026 07:01 PM
-
Politics
U.S. lawmaker proposes bill to strengthen Taiwan energy security03/11/2026 06:14 PM
-
Business
Taiex posts 2nd biggest gains, up over 4% driven by tech stocks03/11/2026 05:08 PM
-
Science & Tech
Taiwan's delayed Hai Kun submarine conducts fifth dive test03/11/2026 05:03 PM