U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/11/2026 10:21 AM
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.738 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei foreign Exchange, down NT$0.090 from the previous close.
