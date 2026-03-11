To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Price stabilization measures launched as crude oil prices surge

@China Times: With government intervention, domestic oil prices could fall next week despite international crude oil price spike

@Liberty Times: Chip boom helps Taiwan's GNI top Japan's and South Korea's in 2025: Yonhap News Agency

@Economic Daily News: Listed firms on main exchange, OTC market report strongest combined February sales

@Commercial Times: TSMC records highest February revenue

@Taipei Times: Taiwan to have highest missile density

