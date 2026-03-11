Taiwan headline news
03/11/2026 09:47 AM
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Price stabilization measures launched as crude oil prices surge
@China Times: With government intervention, domestic oil prices could fall next week despite international crude oil price spike
@Liberty Times: Chip boom helps Taiwan's GNI top Japan's and South Korea's in 2025: Yonhap News Agency
@Economic Daily News: Listed firms on main exchange, OTC market report strongest combined February sales
@Commercial Times: TSMC records highest February revenue
@Taipei Times: Taiwan to have highest missile density
Enditem/ls
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan's hiring outlook improves for 2nd straight quarter in Q2: Poll03/11/2026 12:59 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan into AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals with win over India03/11/2026 12:26 PM
-
Sports
Team Taiwan welcomed by sports minister, 300 fans at airport03/11/2026 11:14 AM
-
Society
Taiwan's highest mountain sees brief snow amid cold air mass03/11/2026 10:39 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading03/11/2026 10:21 AM