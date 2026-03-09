MOFA closes Taiwan Review, to shut Taiwan Today in late 2026

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) One publication funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has ceased publication after more than 70 years, while another multilingual news website will shut down later this year, the ministry confirmed late Sunday.

MOFA told CNA that Taiwan Review, a general-interest bimonthly magazine that had covered various aspects of Taiwan since April 1951, stopped publishing on March 4.

The contracts of employees working on Taiwan Review will officially conclude on June 30, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Today, a multilingual news portal that publishes daily news about Taiwan along with a "photo of the day" from Monday through Friday, will cease operations on Dec. 31, 2026.

Contracts for staff working on the site will end the same day, MOFA added.

The ministry said it would safeguard the rights and interests of affected employees and handle their departures in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, without providing further details.

The decision was made after a comprehensive review of limited resources aimed at improving the effectiveness of Taiwan's international communications, MOFA said.

MOFA's confirmation came after the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported earlier Sunday that 25 employees working for the MOFA-funded publications would be laid off without prior notice.

Taiwan Review was first launched in April 1951 as Free China Review. It was renamed Taipei Review in April 2000 before adopting its current title in March 2003, according to its website.

Taiwan Today, established in May 2009, provides daily news services in nine languages -- English, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian.