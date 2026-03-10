WNBA player Kaitlyn Chen encourages Taiwanese youth to stay creative

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Kaitlyn Chen (陳紫柔), the first Taiwanese-American player ever drafted into the WNBA, held her inaugural basketball camp in Taipei on Tuesday, urging local youth players to embrace creativity on the court.

"Just keep working hard, focus on the little things, and remember that basketball is fun -- you should be creative with it," Chen said when asked for her advice to young female athletes.

"There is so much you can do within the game itself. Don't limit yourself to just one thing; always look to expand your game," added Chen, who completed her rookie season with the WNBA's expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, in 2025.

The 24-year-old guard, who was picked by the Valkyries in the third round in the 2025 draft, mentored around 60 young players during what marks her first trip to Taiwan in nearly a decade.

Kaitlyn Chen (back center) poses for a photo with participants and teaching assistants during her basketball camp in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo March 10, 2026

Born to Taiwanese parents and raised in California, Chen first rose to prominence at Princeton University. She led the Tigers to three consecutive Ivy League championships and was named the Ivy League tournament most outstanding player (MOP) three times. In 2023, she was honored as the Ivy League Player of the Year.

Following a high-profile transfer to the University of Connecticut, Chen concluded her collegiate career with 1,553 points and 494 assists. She capped her final season by helping the Huskies win the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, making history as the first player of Taiwanese descent to claim an NCAA Division I title.

Transitioning to the professional ranks in 2025, Chen appeared in 24 regular-season games for the Valkyries. In her debut season, she averaged 10.3 minutes per game, contributing 2.0 points, 1.0 assist, and 0.9 rebounds per contest.

When asked about the possibility of representing Taiwan in international competition, Chen did not rule out the prospect but emphasized her current commitment to professional development.

"If the opportunity arises in the future, it is something I would definitely consider," Chen said. "But right now, I'm focused on getting better and reaching that next level I want to achieve basketball-wise."