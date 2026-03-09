To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Team Taiwan has concluded its 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C campaign with a 2-2 record, leaving its fate dependent on the outcome of Monday evening's showdown between South Korea and Australia.

With undefeated Japan (3-0) already qualified for the quarterfinals in Miami, Florida, and the Czech Republic (0-3) eliminated, Monday night's game will decide the final remaining berth in the group.

The path for Australia is simple: a win over South Korea guarantees them a spot in the next round. However, for Taiwan to advance, the team needs a mathematical miracle involving a South Korean victory.

According to WBC tie-breaker rules, when teams are tied, the winner of their head-to-head matchup earns the higher seed.

Given Taiwan's 0-3 loss to Australia and 5-4 win against South Korea, a South Korean victory would create a three-way tie at 2-2. In this scenario, where no single team has beaten both of the others, the tie is broken by a defensive run quotient.

Fans show their support to Team Taiwan while attending the WBC match between Taiwan and South Korea inside the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. CNA photo March 8, 2026

Under tournament regulations, the tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games between the tied teams.

In its games against Australia and South Korea, Taiwan allowed seven runs over 54 defensive outs, locking in its quotient at 0.129.

To ensure Taiwan advances at the top of the tie-break, Monday's game must fall within a narrow scoring window: in a nine-inning game, South Korea must defeat Australia while scoring at least eight runs, and Australia must generate at least three.

In the previous five editions of the WBC, Taiwan has advanced to the quarterfinals only once, during the 2013 tournament.