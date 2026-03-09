WBC / Taiwan's WBC quarterfinal hopes hinge on South Korea vs. Australia clash
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Team Taiwan has concluded its 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C campaign with a 2-2 record, leaving its fate dependent on the outcome of Monday evening's showdown between South Korea and Australia.
With undefeated Japan (3-0) already qualified for the quarterfinals in Miami, Florida, and the Czech Republic (0-3) eliminated, Monday night's game will decide the final remaining berth in the group.
The path for Australia is simple: a win over South Korea guarantees them a spot in the next round. However, for Taiwan to advance, the team needs a mathematical miracle involving a South Korean victory.
According to WBC tie-breaker rules, when teams are tied, the winner of their head-to-head matchup earns the higher seed.
Given Taiwan's 0-3 loss to Australia and 5-4 win against South Korea, a South Korean victory would create a three-way tie at 2-2. In this scenario, where no single team has beaten both of the others, the tie is broken by a defensive run quotient.
Under tournament regulations, the tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games between the tied teams.
In its games against Australia and South Korea, Taiwan allowed seven runs over 54 defensive outs, locking in its quotient at 0.129.
To ensure Taiwan advances at the top of the tie-break, Monday's game must fall within a narrow scoring window: in a nine-inning game, South Korea must defeat Australia while scoring at least eight runs, and Australia must generate at least three.
In the previous five editions of the WBC, Taiwan has advanced to the quarterfinals only once, during the 2013 tournament.
-
Taiwan tops Korea in WBC thriller; Chen: 'We achieved the impossible'Team Taiwan captain Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) said his generation of players had "achieved the impossible" after Taiwan defeated South Korea for the first time in World Baseball Classic (WBC) history on Sunday at the Tokyo Dome, securing a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning victory.03/08/2026 08:15 PM
-
Taiwan's WBC hopes rise after extra-inning win over S. Korea (update)Taiwan is maintaining high hopes that its national men's baseball team will advance to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) quarterfinals after clinching a key 5-4 victory over South Korea in a nail-biting extra-inning game at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.03/08/2026 04:13 PM
-
Taiwan's hopes of advancing in WBC rise after extra-inning win over S. KoreaTaiwan is maintaining high hopes that its national men's baseball team will advance to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) quarterfinals after clinching a key 5-4 victory over South Korea in a nail-biting extra-inning game at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.03/08/2026 02:35 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Venezuela, Iran moves boost U.S. ahead of Trump-Xi talks: Scholars03/09/2026 06:34 PM
-
Culture
MOFA closes Taiwan Review, to shut Taiwan Today in late 202603/09/2026 05:26 PM
-
Business
Taiwan's natural gas supply sufficient through April, minister says03/09/2026 04:57 PM
-
Politics
Taichung mayor to embark on 11-day U.S. visit Wednesday to boost ties03/09/2026 04:46 PM
-
Business
Taiex posts 4th largest fall as Middle East war causes oil price spike03/09/2026 04:22 PM