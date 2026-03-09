To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Team Taiwan's 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) journey ended Monday night when South Korea beat Australia 7-2 and won the tiebreaker with Australia and Taiwan to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals in Miami.

South Korea earned its spot by scoring a run in the top of the ninth to do just enough under the tiebreaker rules to advance.

The result saw Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia tied for second in WBC Pool C behind undefeated Japan with 2-2 records.

The tiebreaker was determined by dividing a team's total runs allowed by the total number of defensive outs in games among the tied teams, and with the three teams all allowing seven runs in their games, it came down to the smallest margin.

The Koreans got the nod because they recorded a total of 57 outs in their games against the tied teams (including a 10-inning 5-4 loss to Taiwan) while Taiwan and Australia recorded the regulation 54 outs.

Taiwan will rue its ugly start to the WBC, when it could muster only three hits in a 3-0 loss to Australia. Because Australia was the home team, Taiwan only recorded 24 outs, putting it at a disadvantage in determining who finished second.

A run scored or one fewer run allowed by Taiwan may have meant the difference in the final tiebreaker.

After an awful 13-0 loss in seven innings due to the mercy rule to Japan, Taiwan whipped the Czech Republic 14-0 in seven innings before outlasting South Korea 5-4 in 10 innings, giving it a sliver of hope of advancing.

In six WBCs played, Taiwan has only advanced to the quarterfinals once, in 2013.

Japan will complete Pool C play on Tuesday night against the Czech Republic, having already clinched the top spot in the group.