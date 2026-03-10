Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Final batch of U.S. M1A2T Abrams tanks en route to Taiwan: MND source

03/10/2026 07:46 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
M1A2T tanks. CNA file photo
M1A2T tanks. CNA file photo

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) The final 28 of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks ordered from the United States are at sea and expected to arrive in Taiwan before the end of March, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) official said Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the MND official told CNA that the scheduled delivery would ensure no gap in training schedules between the incoming third batch and the 42-tank second batch, which arrived at Taipei Port in July last year.

According to the official, the second batch has been deployed since December last year to the Kengzikou Training Area in Hsinchu County, where crews have completed live-fire training, including dry-fire drills and mounted machine gun combat firing.

The 42 tanks are to be formally commissioned into active service at a closed-door ceremony in the second quarter of this year, the official said.

The first batch of 38 Abrams tanks arrived in December 2024 and, after testing and training, was commissioned into Hsinchu's 584th Armored Brigade in late October 2025.

(By Matt Yu and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

Enditem/ASG

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
88