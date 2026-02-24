Google to launch budget Pixel 10a in Taiwan March 5

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) U.S.-based tech giant Google LLC announced Tuesday that its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Pixel 10a, will go on sale in Taiwan starting March 5, highlighting the deep involvement of its Taiwan-based research and development team.

In a post on its official blog, Google said the Pixel 10a is the eighth-generation device in its A-series lineup and the most durable A-series model to date, crediting close collaboration with local engineers.

The Pixel 10a will be available in four color options in Taiwan -- lavender, berry, fog and obsidian. The lavender, fog and obsidian variants will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at NT$16,490 (US$525) and NT$19,990, respectively, while the berry color will be offered exclusively in a 256GB version.

Powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, the new phone supports the Gemini personal AI assistant and a suite of AI tools. These include Gemini Live, which allows users to engage in natural, back-and-forth conversations with the AI assistant.

All Gemini users can also access the Nano Banana AI image generator for photo recomposition, image synthesis and custom picture creation, Google said.

On the camera front, the device features a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Google said the Pixel 10a introduces several advanced photographic tools to the A-series for the first time, including automatic group photo enhancement, shooting guidance and collaborative photo features.

The phone's 6.3-inch Actua display is also 11 percent brighter than that of the previous-generation Pixel 9a, enabling photos and videos to appear more vibrant even in direct sunlight, according to Google.

Battery performance has also been improved, with faster charging, more than 30 hours of typical use and up to 120 hours when Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled, the company said.