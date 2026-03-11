Japan envoy marks 15th anniversary of 2011 quake, thanks Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Japan's top representative in Taiwan has once again expressed his gratitude for Taiwan's support following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Taipei on Wednesday to mark the quake's 15th anniversary, Kazuyuki Katayama, chief representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's (JTEA) Taipei office, said the Japanese people remain deeply grateful for Taiwan's generosity after the disaster.

The JTEA represents Japan's interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic relations between the two sides.

Since then, Katayama said, people in Taiwan have continued to offer the Japanese people "warmth, support, and comfort" whenever Japan faces similar hardships.

"Natural disasters may still occur in the future, but no matter what difficulties we face, I am confident that the relationship of mutual support between Japan and Taiwan will continue," Katayama said in a speech delivered in Japanese.

Wednesday's memorial once again reaffirmed the "unwavering friendship and bond" between the two sides, he said, adding that the relationship between the peoples of Japan and Taiwan has continued to deepen even 15 years after the tragedy.

Paper cups arranged to spell “Thank you Taiwan” are displayed at a venue in Taipei on Wednesday during an event marking the 15th anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan. CNA photo March 11, 2026

It was on March 11, 2011 that a magnitude-9 earthquake struck northeastern Japan, triggering a massive tsunami that claimed more than 19,000 lives, according to data from Japanese authorities.

Following the disaster, Taiwan donated more than US$240 million in aid, making it one of the largest contributors of financial assistance to Japan.

Also speaking at the event, Isao Ueda, a representative of an overseas Japanese group in Taiwan that co-organized the memorial, recalled the kindness Taiwanese people showed following the disaster.

"At that time, whenever I walked down the street in Taiwan and people learned that I was Japanese, they would ask with deep concern, 'Is your home in Japan alright? Are your family members safe?'" he said.

"Today, on the 15th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, we mourn the victims of the disaster with heavy hearts. At the same time, we hope never to forget the kindness shown to us by Taiwan," he said.

During the event, organized by several Japanese expatriate groups in Taiwan and held at the JTEA's Taipei office, participants observed a moment of silence and laid flowers to commemorate the victims.

Lin Yu-hui (林郁慧), deputy head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association under Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the ceremony on behalf of Taiwan's government.