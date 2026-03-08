Japanese-style Mazu float headlines parade at Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) A Japanese-style lantern float featuring Taiwan's favorite sea goddess Mazu headlined the Team Taiwan baseball parade at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi County Saturday evening.
The mega-size art piece was a Japanese Nebuta, a traditional lantern float handmade from wood, metal wire, and paper.
The Nebuta float is such an artistic staple that the Aomori Nebuta Festival was designated an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan in 1980.
The Taiwan Lantern Festival float spotlighted Mazu in the center, secured by her famous ogre guardians to her left and right.
The float was crafted domestically in Taiwan by Nebuta artists Makoto Suwa and Hiromi Hayashi, from Japan's Aomori City, who were invited by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) to serve as resident artists for the festival.
Both Nebuta artists frequented the county's Puzi Peitian Temple to get inspiration for the deities they sculpted for the annual lantern festival.
The float headlined the parade on Saturday to celebrate Team Taiwan at the ongoing 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), where Taiwan defeated the Czech Republic in a 14-0 victory at the Tokyo Dome the same day.
To celebrate the parade and Taiwan's first victory in this year's WBC, passionate dance and music performances, as well as drone shows also accompanied the various floats in the parade.
-
Politics
Supporting women makes Taiwan 'more powerful': President Lai03/08/2026 06:03 PM
-
Sports
President, premier congratulate Team Taiwan on 2nd WBC victory03/08/2026 04:26 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan's WBC hopes rise after extra-inning win over S. Korea (update)03/08/2026 04:13 PM
-
Society
Taiwanese donates ambulance to Argentina after 1988 fatal crash03/08/2026 04:09 PM
-
Culture
Japanese-style Mazu float headlines parade at Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi03/08/2026 03:33 PM