Lai urges closer Taiwan-Japan humanitarian ties on Tohoku quake anniversary
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, urging continued cooperation between Taiwan and Japan on disaster prevention and humanitarian assistance.
In a social media post, Lai noted that Taiwan and Japan have always helped each other in the aftermath of major disasters.
15年前の今日、甚大な災害が日本に多数の死傷者・行方不明者を出しました。同じ地震帯にある台湾と日本は、ことあるごとに手を差し伸べ、信頼を寄せ、助け合ってきました。今後も防災・社会的強靭性等で連携しつつ、共に困難を乗り越え、互いにとって重要なパートナーであり続けたいと願っています。 pic.twitter.com/cEfoMCNl6D— 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) March 11, 2026
Following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011, which left tens of thousands dead or missing in Japan's northeast, cash donations and relief supplies from Taiwan poured in, while rescue teams assembled by Taiwan's government and the private sector departed for affected areas within 72 hours, he said.
Meanwhile, Japan sent a preliminary assessment team within 14 hours to assist with disaster relief after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit southern Taiwan in 2016, he said.
These reciprocal acts of kindness have continued to bind the Taiwanese and Japanese people, Lai said.
"These efforts would allow bilateral ties to continue to deepen and make the two countries even closer regional partners," he said.
-
Culture
'Orange Devils' alumni perform in Taipei on 3/11 quake anniversary03/11/2026 07:10 PM
-
Politics
Legislative Yuan party caucuses name 16 committee conveners03/11/2026 07:01 PM
-
Politics
U.S. lawmaker proposes bill to strengthen Taiwan energy security03/11/2026 06:14 PM
-
Business
Taiex posts 2nd biggest gains, up over 4% driven by tech stocks03/11/2026 05:08 PM
-
Science & Tech
Taiwan's delayed Hai Kun submarine conducts fifth dive test03/11/2026 05:03 PM