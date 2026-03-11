Lai urges closer Taiwan-Japan humanitarian ties on Tohoku quake anniversary

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, urging continued cooperation between Taiwan and Japan on disaster prevention and humanitarian assistance.

In a social media post, Lai noted that Taiwan and Japan have always helped each other in the aftermath of major disasters.

Following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011, which left tens of thousands dead or missing in Japan's northeast, cash donations and relief supplies from Taiwan poured in, while rescue teams assembled by Taiwan's government and the private sector departed for affected areas within 72 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, Japan sent a preliminary assessment team within 14 hours to assist with disaster relief after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit southern Taiwan in 2016, he said.

These reciprocal acts of kindness have continued to bind the Taiwanese and Japanese people, Lai said.

"These efforts would allow bilateral ties to continue to deepen and make the two countries even closer regional partners," he said.