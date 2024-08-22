24 youth envoys to visit Thailand, Malaysia for agricultural exchanges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) A total of 24 participants specializing in agricultural fields will soon visit Thailand and Malaysia to conduct agricultural-related exchanges as part of a government-funded program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Wednesday.

MOFA said in a press release that the 24 individuals with expertise in agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry will be split into two groups. One will visit Malaysia and the other Thailand from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

On the program they will promote Taiwan's agricultural competitiveness and participate in exchanges with local counterparts, MOFA said. It added that the trip is meant to enhance young Taiwanese people's understanding of ASEAN countries and enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

The announcement was made during a Wednesday ceremony at MOFA Taipei headquarters to officially send off the "Young Agricultural Ambassadors," who were selected through an open application process.

Wednesday's ceremony was hosted by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) and attended by Malaysia's representative to Taiwan Aznifah Ghani and Thai envoy to Taiwan Narong Boonsatheanwong.

The annual project was launched in 2017 to foster closer exchanges with the nations included in the New Southbound Policy.

So far, 114 young ambassadors have visited the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and India, as part of the annual project, according to MOFA.

The New Southbound Policy aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, to help reduce Taiwan's dependence on China. It was introduced by former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) after she took office in 2016.