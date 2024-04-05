National Symphony Orchestra receives standing ovation in Zurich

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The National Symphony Orchestra received a standing ovation for its first concert in Zurich on its current European Tour, affirming the group's aim to "make friends in the world with music from Taiwan," according to its executive director.

Kuo Wen-chen (郭玟岑), executive director of the orchestra, told CNA in a phone interview Thursday that the concert at the Tonhalle Zürich was 95 percent full and many in the audience gave a standing ovation at the end.

The orchestra, which performs abroad under the name "Taiwan Philharmonic," opened its first concert in its seven-stop European tour with Taiwanese composer Li Yuan-chen's (李元貞) "Tao of Meinong," and was then joined by pianist Khatia Buniatishvili for Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat minor Op. 23 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Li's piece, a symphony that incorporates Hakka folk music, was featured on the orchestra's American and Japanese tours last year.

The orchestra then played Antonin Dvorák's Symphony No. 8 in G-Major Op. 88 for the second half of the concert, before performing two encore pieces -- Dvořák's Slavonic Dance, Op. 46, No. 8 and Taiwanese composer Tyzen Hsiao's (蕭泰然) "The Angel from Formosa," according to a statement released by the orchestra Thursday.

Switzerland-based cellist Yang Wen-sinn (楊文信) said he was moved by Li's piece because it just reminded him of Asia, as his family was from Taiwan before moving to Europe, the orchestra said in the statement.

He also praised conductor Jun Märkl, music director of the orchestra, for his elegant delivery and Buniatishvili's excellent guest performance, the statement said.

The orchestra played the second concert on the tour in the Victoria Hall in Geneva on Thursday, and will next perform in the Stadtcasino Basel on Saturday before heading to Germany for another three concerts, at the Staatstheater Braunschweig on April 7, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg on April 9, and Kuppelsaal in Hannoveron on April 11.

The tour will conclude with a concert at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris on April 13, according to the orchestra.