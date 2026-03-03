Focus Taiwan App
Middle East conflict affects 2,364 Taiwan travelers

03/03/2026 03:05 PM
An image of Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport for illustrative purposes only. CNA file photo
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) A total of 87 tour groups consisting of 2,364 Taiwanese have been affected since a war broke out in the Middle East on Feb. 28 that led to several countries shutting down their airspace, data released Tuesday by the Tourism Administration showed.

The figure included 36 groups with 949 travelers who canceled their trips and received refunds and 51 groups with 1,415 travelers whose return flights to Taiwan have been disrupted.

Among those stranded abroad, five groups with 121 travelers have since boarded flights home, the administration said.

Travel agencies have been asked to help arrange return flights for those who are still overseas and to provide accommodation and meals while they await departure, it said.

At present, Emirates flies two round trips a day between Dubai and Taoyuan International Airport while Etihad flies one round trip a day between Etihad and Taoyuan International Airport.

All three services on Tuesday have been canceled, according to the Taoyuan airport's website.

Airlines based in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had canceled most of their flights since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, but service on a limited number of flights resumed on Monday.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

