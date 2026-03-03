To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Several countries engulfed in U.S.-Iran conflict; four American soldiers killed

@China Times: With U.S. soldiers killed in conflicts with Iran, Trump vows revenge

@Liberty Times: U.S. attacks against Iran will continue for four weeks: Trump

@Economic Daily News: Crisis in Middle East likely to expand into regional war

@Commercial Times: MOEA to call daily meetings to respond to Qatar's decision to suspend natural gas production

@Taipei Times: Cabinet responds to Mideast conflict

