To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan's hopes of advancing in FIBA World Cup slim after losing to China

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Taiwan's national men's basketball team on Sunday lost to China 100-93 in the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian qualifiers after throwing away a six-point lead entering the final quarter, leaving its hopes of advancing to the qualifiers slipping away.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 77-71 lead, Taiwan, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, failed to find its range offensively.

Meanwhile, Team China launched an 18-4 comeback, including a 9-0 run in the final minutes, before taking victory in the game held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

The loss means Team Taiwan finished Window 2 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers with a 1-1 record.

Video courtesy of FIBA Basketball

Taiwan now has an overall 1-3 record in the first round, placing last in the four-team Group B that also includes Japan (3-1), South Korea (2-2), and China (2-2), where only the top three teams advance to the second round.

Sunday's victory also meant China claimed its 12th head-to-head victory in the last 13 official FIBA meetings with Taiwan. The last time Taiwan won was in 2013.

In Sunday's game, Taiwan's naturalized center Brandon Gilbeck had another impressive performance with 19 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds, three blocks, four assists, and two steals. Point guard Ray Chen (陳盈駿) scored a game-leading 26 points.

Zhu Junlong (朱俊龍) led China with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, along with four rebounds and two assists.