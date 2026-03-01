Wuling Farm lifts traffic controls, making cherry blossom viewing easier

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 1 (CNA) Wuling Farm in Taichung lifted its cherry blossom season traffic controls on Sunday, making it more accessible for the public to enjoy the stunning flora at the farm.

The farm, which is home to more than 20,000 cherry blossom trees of varying species, typically imposes seasonal traffic controls during peak bloom periods to manage increased vehicle numbers and large crowds.

This year's traffic controls were introduced on Feb. 13 and concluded on Sunday, as the trees typically bloom in February.

According to the farm, some species that blossomed on time have already begun to wilt, painting a scene of falling pink. The sight is further accentuated by late bloomers whose flowers have just opened.

Photo courtesy of Wuling Farm

As Taiwan is observing an extended weekend from Friday to Sunday for 228 Memorial Day, the farm received an increase in visitors over the three days.

With the lifting of traffic controls on Sunday, it is now easier for people to visit the farm.

Besides Wuling Farm, visitors to Taichung can also go to Fushoushan Farm for cherry blossom viewing.