Two Taiwanese stranded in Israel amid conflict reach Jordan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) Two Taiwanese citizens who were previously stranded in Israel due to rising regional tensions have safely arrived in Jordan via a government-arranged vehicle, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday.

The two Taiwanese asked Taiwan's representative office in Israel for help in leaving the country because their flight was canceled and they were worried for their safety due to the regional conflict triggered by American and Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend.

With the two nationals on board, the office-arranged vehicle departed from Israel and safely arrived at the Jordanian border Monday morning local time, MOFA said in a press release.

They were greeted by a Taiwanese diplomat from the country's representative office in Jordan. The office will now assist the two in taking their next step, whether it is to return to Taiwan or proceed to another country, MOFA said.

Apart from these two cases, Taiwan's representative offices in the Middle East will continue to assist nationals who wish to leave the region, MOFA said.

The ministry said Sunday that it had made contact with approximately 3,000 Taiwanese nationals in the region, including over 260 in Israel, and that they were all safe.