Taiwanese association launched in Denmark to promote culture, heritage

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Stockholm, March 1 (CNA) A Taiwanese association aimed at promoting Taiwan's cultural diversity and highlighting its democratic values was officially inaugurated in Denmark on Saturday, concurrent with 228 Peace Memorial Day in Taiwan.

The launch of the Taiwanese Association Denmark (TAD) not only marks the establishment of a new group serving Taiwanese in Denmark, but also underscores a shared commitment to remembering history and upholding Taiwan's democratic values, TAD president Huang Yi-min (黃伊敏) said at the founding ceremony.

Taiwan's democracy and freedom were not achieved overnight, but won through the sacrifices and struggles of countless people in dark times, Huang said, noting that 228 Peace Memorial Day commemorates the victims of the Feb. 28, 1947 uprising, in which thousands were killed in a government crackdown that marked the beginning of decades of authoritarian rule in Taiwan.

Taiwanese expatriates in Denmark -- a country that also values democracy and freedom -- should deeply appreciate their Taiwanese heritage and help promote its importance, Huang said.

Saturday's ceremony was also attended by other Taiwanese expatriates in Europe and officials from Taiwan's diplomatic missions, who offered congratulations on the establishment of the TAD.

Robin Cheng (鄭榮俊), Taiwan's representative to Denmark, said Taiwan's standing in the international community stems not only from the efforts of its 23 million people, but also from the active support and advocacy of Taiwanese expats around the world.

Cheng thanked Huang and her team for launching the association and said his office looks forward to working with overseas Taiwanese to boost Taiwan's profile and expand Taiwan-Denmark cooperation.

Huang said she was inspired to launch the TAD after a 2023 incident in which Danish authorities marked the residency permits of Taiwanese living there as "Chinese."

Although some Taiwanese staged protests in front of the Danish parliament, the community lacked a platform to make its voice heard, foster connections, and gain support, she said.

Huang said there is also a need for Mandarin language programs for second-generation Taiwanese and for efforts to raise awareness of Taiwan among Danes.